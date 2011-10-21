UPDATE 2-Peabody nears Macarthur bid success as Citic backs deal

* Clearance by top shareholder takes acceptances above 49 pct

* Deal at A$16/shr will go unconditional at 50.01 pct

* Offer price will raise to A$16.25/shr if 90 pct threshold reached (Adds Citic comment, shares, detail)

By Michael Smith and Lincoln Feast

SYDNEY, Oct 21 U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy cleared the biggest hurdle to its long-running ambitions to buy Australia's Macarthur Coal after the target's major shareholder, China's Citic Resources, backed its $4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.

Citic, which owns a quarter of Macarthur, said on Friday it had accepted the A$16-per-share offer despite speculation it had been holding out for a higher price or could launch a rival offer of its own.

Peabody and its bid partner ArcelorMittal will control more than 49 percent of Macarthur with the acceptance from Citic. They can declare the offer unconditional when acceptances reach 50.01 percent, which now looks certain, according to analysts.

A previous bid by Peabody to acquire Macarthur last year collapsed after Peabody cut its offer, blaming a new government mining tax.

A successful deal gives it control of the world's biggest producer of pulverized coal as demand for raw materials used to make steel intensifies.

It also would be the latest in a slew of coal deals in Australia, with Chinese, Indian and global firms snapping up mines best positioned to feed booming demand from Asian steel mills.

The offer price will increase to A$16.25 per share if the 90 percent compulsory acquisition threshold is reached. Macarthur shares rose 0.8 percent to A$16.21 in morning trade.

Citic and its subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings held a combined 25.2 percent stake in Macarthur.

South Korea's top steel maker POSCO , which holds a 7.25 percent stake in Macarthur, was not immediately available for comment.

A POSCO spokesman said the company was monitoring developments but would not say if it supported the offer.

Sources told Reuters last month Citic was still weighing its options but wanted a higher offer price for its stake after Anglo American walked away from advanced talks to launch a counterbid. .

Citic said in a statement on Friday that it expected to recognise a one-off gain of about A$398.4 million from the sale of the stake. The Hong Kong-listed firm said it would use the proceeds for general working capital and for future investments.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal raised their offer for Macarthur by 3 percent in August, winning over the Macarthur board, which had been holding out for A$18 a share. ($1 = 0.981 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL and Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by Ed Davies Vinu Pilakkott)