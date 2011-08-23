Australia's Macarthur Coal profit doubles, in bid talks

MELBOURNE Aug 24 Macarthur Coal ,
facing a $5 billion takeover offer, doubled its full year profit
thanks to strong coal prices and said it was in talks with
potential counterbidders to Peabody Energy and
ArcelorMittal .
Peabody and ArcelorMittal have made a A$15.50 a share
offer. It was to be reduced by any amount above a final dividend
of A$0.16, however Macarthur declared a final dividend of
A$0.16.
Anglo American is studying Macarthur's books for a
possible counterbid, sources familiar with the matter have said.
Sources played down media reports of a possible tie-up between
Anglo and China's Citic, Macarthur's top shareholder.
Macarthur's net profit rose to A$241.4 million ($253
million) for the year to June, from A$125 million a year
earlier.
Macarthur's shares closed at A$15.62 on Tuesday, less than 1
percent above the offer price, suggesting investors doubt a
higher offer will emerge.
($1 = 0.954 Australian Dollars)
