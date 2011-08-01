UPDATE 1-Macarthur Coal says Peabody not hostile, still in talks

* Macarthur in talks with Peabody & ArcelorMittal
* Also in talks with rival suitors; no details
* Position of major shareholder Citic unknown: Macarthur
(Adds comments on major shareholder Citic)
SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australian miner Macarthur Coal
stoked the fires of takeover speculation on Tuesday,
saying it remained in "positive" talks with bidders Peabody
Energy and ArcelorMittal as well as unnamed
rival suitors.
Macarthur, whose shares are trading above the
Peabody-ArcelorMittal joint bid of $5.2 billion on hopes of a
bid battle, also said it did not know the position of its
biggest single shareholder, Chinese firm Citic Resources
.
"We are unsure of what Citic's position is," Chief Executive
Nicole Hollows told a phone briefing for investors.
Peabody, the largest U.S. coal company, and ArcelorMittal,
the world's top steel-maker, have failed to seal an agreed
takeover with Macarthur, which is coveted for its supply of
pulverized coal, a key steel-making ingredient.
Instead, the pair of bidders has gone direct to Macarthur
shareholders with an offer of A$15.50 a share in cash, plus a 16
cent dividend. Macarthur shares last traded at A$15.83.
"We do not currently consider the bid to be hostile,"
Hollows told the conference call, reiterating her advice to
shareholders to take no action yet. She stressed Macarthur was
keeping its door open to several other interested parties.
On Monday, Macarthur revealed that Peabody and ArcelorMittal
had offered to take their bid as high as A$16 a share, but with
conditions that Macarthur deemed unacceptable.
The target firm has indicated it is holding out for A$18 a
share, provided 90 percent of shareholders backed it -- a
comment that raised some speculation that Citic, a 24 percent
owner, would be prepared to sell out at this price.
"They (Citic) did not actually participate in the board
deliberations on that matter," Hollows said.
Potential rival bidders for Macarthur include the likes of
Xstrata , Anglo American , Vale , BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto , a source familiar with
the situation has said.
But it is unclear whether any of those companies would make
a rival bid. Investors have not been betting on a substantially
higher offer, with Macarthur shares fetching around 1 percent
above the Peabody-ArcelorMittal offer.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)