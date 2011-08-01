UPDATE 1-Macarthur Coal says Peabody not hostile, still in talks

* Macarthur in talks with Peabody & ArcelorMittal

SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australian miner Macarthur Coal stoked the fires of takeover speculation on Tuesday, saying it remained in "positive" talks with bidders Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal as well as unnamed rival suitors.

Macarthur, whose shares are trading above the Peabody-ArcelorMittal joint bid of $5.2 billion on hopes of a bid battle, also said it did not know the position of its biggest single shareholder, Chinese firm Citic Resources .

"We are unsure of what Citic's position is," Chief Executive Nicole Hollows told a phone briefing for investors.

Peabody, the largest U.S. coal company, and ArcelorMittal, the world's top steel-maker, have failed to seal an agreed takeover with Macarthur, which is coveted for its supply of pulverized coal, a key steel-making ingredient.

Instead, the pair of bidders has gone direct to Macarthur shareholders with an offer of A$15.50 a share in cash, plus a 16 cent dividend. Macarthur shares last traded at A$15.83.

"We do not currently consider the bid to be hostile," Hollows told the conference call, reiterating her advice to shareholders to take no action yet. She stressed Macarthur was keeping its door open to several other interested parties.

On Monday, Macarthur revealed that Peabody and ArcelorMittal had offered to take their bid as high as A$16 a share, but with conditions that Macarthur deemed unacceptable.

The target firm has indicated it is holding out for A$18 a share, provided 90 percent of shareholders backed it -- a comment that raised some speculation that Citic, a 24 percent owner, would be prepared to sell out at this price.

"They (Citic) did not actually participate in the board deliberations on that matter," Hollows said.

Potential rival bidders for Macarthur include the likes of Xstrata , Anglo American , Vale , BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto , a source familiar with the situation has said.

But it is unclear whether any of those companies would make a rival bid. Investors have not been betting on a substantially higher offer, with Macarthur shares fetching around 1 percent above the Peabody-ArcelorMittal offer. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)