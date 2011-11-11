UPDATE 2-Peabody extends $5bln bid for Australian Macarthur

* Extends bid deadline for Macarthur by two weeks
Nov 11 U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy Corp
BTU.N extended its $5 billion bid for Australia's Macarthur
Coal Ltd MCC.AX by two weeks after failing to reach the 90
percent threshold for acceptances by its Friday deadline.
The A$16 per share bid will now expire on Nov. 25, Peabody
said in a statement in Sydney. The offer rises to A$16.25 if
more than 90 percent of Macarthur's shares are tendered.
According to a notice from Macarthur on Friday morning,
Peabody has gained around 85 percent of shareholder
acceptance.
South Korean steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS), which owns a
7.25 percent stake, is the last remaining major holdout after
major shareholder China's Citic accepted the bid in October.
St. Louis-based Peabody gave no further explanation and a
company spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for more information.
The company's shares were almost 2 percent higher, at
$40.83, in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Analyst Bill Burns, of Johnson Rice & Co, said he did not
interpret the extension as a red flag, or a signal that the
deal was in jeopardy.
"They basically want a majority stake and if they get 90
percent they will have to pay a higher price," he said.
"They were able to easily raise money," he said, noting
that Peabody sold $3.1 billion of senior notes this week in a
private placement market.
Peabody said it intends to use the net proceeds from the
sale of the notes, together with other sources of financing, to
fund the Macarthur acquisition.
Peabody's former partner in the bid, ArcelorMittal
(ISPA.AS), last month pulled out of the deal as a global
equities rout hit coal stocks and made the Macarthur premium
harder to justify.
The acquisition of Macarthur will give it control of the
world's top producer of pulverized coal, at a time when demand for
steel-making materials holds up in Australia's key coal market,
China.
