Peabody says receives Australia FIRB approval for Macarthur bid

SYDNEY Aug 12 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have received approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for their $5 billion takeover bid of Macarthur Coal , the bidders said on Friday.

Peabody has taken its takeover bid direct to Macarthur shareholders after failing to reach an agreed deal with the target's board. (Reporting by Michael Smith)

