Peabody says receives Australia FIRB approval for Macarthur bid

MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
SYDNEY Aug 12 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have received approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for their $5 billion takeover bid of Macarthur Coal , the bidders said on Friday.
Peabody has taken its takeover bid direct to Macarthur shareholders after failing to reach an agreed deal with the target's board. (Reporting by Michael Smith)
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.