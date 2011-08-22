Australia's Macarthur shares up after reports Anglo may bid

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Aug 22 Shares in Australia's Macarthur Coal rose more than 2 percent in early trade following U.K newspaper reports that miner Anglo American may team up with China's Citic Group and make a rival takeover bid.
Any offer would challenge U.S. coal company Peabody Energy's earlier offer for the Australian mining firm.
Macarthur shares were 34 cents higher at A$15.66 in early trade Monday.
Peabody and ArcelorMittal launched a hostile A$4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) bid for Macarthur Coal on Aug. 1 after the Australian target's board said the approach undervalued the company and it was working on attracting a rival offer. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement