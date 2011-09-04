Peabody & Arcelor to extend Macarthur offer to Sept. 27

SYDNEY, Sept 5 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have extended the offer period of their $5 billion takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal until Sept. 27, the companies said on Monday.

Macarthur released a letter from Peabody's lawyers to the Australian stock exchange on Monday which formally stated an increased offer price of A$16 per share, as announced on Aug. 30.

