版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 5日 星期一 07:36 BJT

Peabody & Arcelor to extend Macarthur offer to Sept. 27

SYDNEY, Sept 5 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have extended the offer period of their $5 billion takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal until Sept. 27, the companies said on Monday.

Macarthur released a letter from Peabody's lawyers to the Australian stock exchange on Monday which formally stated an increased offer price of A$16 per share, as announced on Aug. 30.

(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐