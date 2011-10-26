Australia's Macarthur Coal appoints new board

Oct 26 Australia's Macarthur Coal has
named a new board of directors and organisational changes in a
swift and broad reshuffle after Peabody Energy was left
to proceed alone with the takeover of the coal producer it has
long coveted.
Macarthur said Eric Ford, Peabody Energy Chief Operating
Officer joins the Macarthur Board as Chairman.
Julian Thornton was named Macarthur Chief Executive Officer.
Thornton was previously Managing Director of Peabody Energy
Australia.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)