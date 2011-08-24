版本:
Japan regulator clears Peabody-Arcelor bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal

SYDNEY Aug 25 Japan's competition regulator has cleared a $5 billion hostile bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal by Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal , the joint bidders said in a statement released to Australia's stock exchange on Thursday.

Macarthur is resisting the A$15.66 a share offer, which includes Macarthur's final dividend. Macarthur considers the offer too low and is due to respond to it by Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)

