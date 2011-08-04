UPDATE 1-Peabody pushes on with Macarthur bid, shareholders advised to take no action

* Peabody-Arcelor need 34 pct of Macarthur to win bid

SYDNEY, Aug 4 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have taken a $5 billion bid for Macarthur Coal directly to the target's shareholders, arguing the Australian miner's shares have underperformed.

Peabody, the largest U.S. coal company, and ArcelorMittal, the world's top steel-maker, released a bidder's statement to Macarthur shareholders on Thursday.

"Macarthur shares have substantially underperformed other Australian resources stocks, despite rising coal prices and record demand," Peabody said, pointing out there were no competing proposals at this time.

Peabody and Arcelor own 16.1 percent of Macarthur currently and need another 34 percent of shareholders on board for the offer to be accepted.

Macarthur said in a statement on Thursday that it was still in talks with other parties to elicit a rival bid and continued to advise its shareholders to take no action.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal have failed to seal an agreed takeover with Macarthur, which is coveted for its supply of pulverized coal, a key steel-making ingredient.

Instead, the pair of bidders has gone direct to Macarthur shareholders with an offer of A$15.50 a share in cash, plus a 16 cent dividend. Macarthur shares last traded at A$15.78.

Macarthur's biggest single shareholder, Chinese firm Citic Resources , has not declared where it stands on the bid amid speculation it is opposed to the offer and may try and line up a partner for a rival bid.

On Monday, Macarthur revealed that Peabody and ArcelorMittal had offered to take their bid as high as A$16 a share, but with conditions that Macarthur deemed unacceptable.

The target firm has indicated it is holding out for A$18 a share, provided 90 percent of shareholders backed it -- a comment that raised some speculation that Citic, a 24 percent owner, would be prepared to sell out at this price. ($1 = 0.935 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)