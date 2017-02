SYDNEY Aug 1 Coal miner Peabody and steel-maker Arcelor Mittal made a hostile A$4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal on Monday.

The joint bidders said they had offered A$15.50 per share, plus a 16 cents-a-share dividend, but Macarthur had refused to recommend it. Peabody and Arcelor Mittal said in a joint statement they would take the "compelling" offer direct to shareholders of Macarthur.

($1 = 0.910 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)