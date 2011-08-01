RPT-Macarthur not backing Peabody bid, talking to other suitors

SYDNEY Aug 1 Australia's Macarthur Coal
has refused to back a $5 billion takeover bid from
Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal and said it
is talking to a number of interested parties.
Macarthur said it had advised Peabody it would be prepared
to recommend an alternative proposal of A$16 per share offer
pending certain conditions, but these conditions were rejected
by Peabody.
Peabody last month announced it intended to bid A$15.50 per
share minus the amount of Macarthur's final dividend. It later
agreed that up to 16 cents of the final dividend would not be
deducted from the offer price.
"The (Peabody/ArcelorMittal) offer appears to be an
opportunistic attempt to acquire Macarthur at a time of global
economic volatility and regulatory uncertainty in Australia, and
fails to reflect Macarthur's industry leading position and the
growth potential of its unique assets," Macarthur Chairman Keith
DeLacy said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)