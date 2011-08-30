Macarthur Coal backs sweetened Peabody, Arcelor offer

MELBOURNE Aug 30 Australia's Macarthur Coal has backed a slightly sweetened A$4.9 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal .

Peabody and ArcelorMittal raised their offer by 3 percent to A$16 a share and will also add Macarthur's A$0.16 a share dividend, for a total offer value of A$16.16.

Macarthur bowed to the higher offer after fending off four takeover attempts over the past three years.

