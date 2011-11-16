UPDATE 1-Peabody to take full control of Australia's Macarthur Coal

* Peabody offer rises to A$4.9 billion

* South Korea's POSCO among last hold-outs

* Macarthur closes at A$16.26 share v A$16.25 offer (Adds POSCO comment)

MELBOURNE, Nov 16 Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal, allowing the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).

"We are very pleased to be acquiring 100 percent of Macarthur shares, which brings clear strategic and financial benefits," Peabody chief executive Gregory Boyce said in a statement.

Peabody agreed to raise its offer to A$16.25 a share from A$16.00 if it reached 90 percent acceptances.

South Korea's POSCO, with a 7.25 percent stake, is among the holdouts that will be forced to sell their shares to Peabody.

POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, first bought into Macarthur three years ago, picking up a 10 percent stake at A$20 a share. A spokesman said on Thursday it has yet to agree to sell out. ($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)