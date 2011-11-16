Peabody to take full control of Australia's Macarthur Coal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, European bonds unnerved by French politics
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
MELBOURNE Nov 16 Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal, clearing the way for the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).
"We are very pleased to be acquiring 100 percent of Macarthur shares, which brings clear strategic and financial benefits," Peabody chief executive Gregory Boyce said in a statement.
Peabody agreed to raise its offer to A$16.25 a share from A$16.00 if it reached 90 percent acceptances.
($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will probably go on strike as negotiations mediated by the Chilean government are not progressing well, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed robbers attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.