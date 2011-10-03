UPDATE 3-Casino shares tank as China fears grow

* SJM down 25 percent, MGM China off 20 percent

* U.S. casino shares also in decline

* VIP gaming growth set to slow in coming year

* Analysts say fundamentals still strong (Updates with analysts' comments, U.S. casino share moves)

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, Oct 3 Casino shares slid on Monday as fears grew that a Chinese economic slowdown and credit squeeze will hurt gaming revenue in Macau, the world's top gambling destination.

Shares in the top three U.S. operators -- all with big interests in the only Chinese city where gambling is legal -- extended declines that began in September on concern the world's fastest-growing major economy is losing steam.

"Investors are just running for cover," said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Dennis Forst.

Cash-rich Chinese gamblers, who make up the bulk of visitors to Macau, continue to flock to the former Portuguese enclave. But that could change if credit remains tight and the economy decelerates this year and next, analysts warn.

Macau has been a boon for Las Vegas Sands (LVS.N), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) and MGM Resorts International (MGM.N). Those firms have reported stellar half-year earnings through their local units Sands China (1928.HK), Wynn Macau (1128.HK), and MGM China (2282.HK).

All three Asian-listed firms shed 10 to 20 percent of their value on Monday. On Wall Street, MGM Resorts was down 11 percent at $8.29 in late trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Wynn Resorts was off 3.7 percent at $111.70 and Las Vegas Sands was 4 percent lower at $36.80.

Shares in Wynn -- which is most dependent on gaming in Macau, its sole major Asian market -- are down roughly 30 percent since mid-September. MGM and Las Vegas Sands have seen their stocks shed about 25 percent of their value.

Among other things, the sell-off was prompted by worries about the ripple effect from debt woes in Europe and a potential lending clamp-down by the Chinese government.

But some analysts felt the general panic was unwarranted.

"The U.S. casino operators are more exposed to Macau than they are to the United States," Sanford Bernstein analyst Janet Brashear said. "People are pricing in a collapse that hasn't happened, and I don't believe the collapse is going to happen."

MACAU DWARFS LAS VEGAS

Hong Kong casino firm SJM (0880.HK), which controls 30 percent of the market, fell 25.5 percent to a record low at HK$10.5. MGM China (2282.HK) dropped 20.5 percent and Galaxy Entertainment (0027.HK) closed down 18.9 percent, underperforming the Hang Seng Index .HSI down 4.4 percent.

Analysts estimate Macau gambling revenues will hit $34 billion this year, versus $6 billion for Las Vegas.

"Our outlook for the (Macau) market is still very bullish. We think gross gaming revenue could rise 35 percent next year on top of this year's growth of 40 percent," Brashear said.

The high-rolling VIP sector accounts for more than 70 percent of revenue in Macau, a former Portuguese colony located an hour from Hong Kong by ferry.

Analysts worry that the VIP sector could slow next year because it is more vulnerable to volatile credit flows and more reliant on Macau's opaque junket system.

Junket operators are middlemen who ensure the flow of capital to Macau by extending loans to Chinese gamblers. They can loan millions of dollars on a single visit and are responsible for collecting debts.

While it could become more difficult to predict VIP revenue growth, analysts say that China's mass-market gambling segment should grow strongly due to pent-up demand and a strengthening currency.

2008 ALL OVER AGAIN?

Monday's Hong Kong sell-off is reminiscent of 2008, when then-listed Macau casino operators tanked, but this time around the companies are in better shape. Liquidity remains ample and the six casino operators have limited refinancing issues as the sector will be in net cash by year end, said analysts.

"The gearing level is around 60-70 percent across the board for casino operators ... They are at a very safe level compared with in 2008," said Victor Yip, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, citing SJM with HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion) in net cash as an example.

Macau is due to report September gaming revenue on Monday.

Concern that the Chinese government will impose strict visa restrictions similar to 2008 when growth was spiraling beyond the government's comfort level, also has hit casino stocks.

Yet visitors still continue to pour into Macau and a local casino executive last week said the restrictions have not materialised.

On the ground, Macau is still booming. Hotel rooms are fully booked and baccarat tables are packed day and night. Last week at SJM's towering Grand Lisboa casino, there was not one empty table by the lunch hour, despite a typhoon hitting the region a day earlier, halting transport and delaying visitors. ($1 = 7.785 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Anshuman Daga, Gary Hill)