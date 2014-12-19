INSIGHT-China tightens grip on Macau as dissent rises in gambling hub

| MACAU
MACAU Dec 19 By night, Ieong Man Teng was
dealing baccarat to gamblers at the Wynn Macau casino. By day,
he was mobilising thousands of fellow dealers to protest on the
street for better working conditions and higher pay.
That made him one of the people on Beijing's watch list
earlier this year in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub.
Ieong, 29, said associates of prominent businessmen in Macau
and a Macau politician who sits on the Chinese People's
Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) warned him in
face-to-face meetings, including one at a local cafe, to tone
down his activities. He did not name the politician.
"They said they were passing on a message from people up
there (Beijing). I consider these to be threats," Ieong said.
The CPPCC, a largely ceremonial but high profile advisory
body to China's parliament, did not respond to questions sent by
fax.
Ieong's experience is part of a broader squeeze in Macau,
where Beijing is tightening its grip after a series of
grassroots protest actions in the former Portuguese colony.
Unnerved by pro-democracy protests roiling neighbouring Hong
Kong, China has moved firmly in Macau to stifle any parallel
challenge to the central government's authority.
PRESIDENT XI VISITS
President Xi Jinping visits Macau on Dec. 19-20 to celebrate
the 15th anniversary of its handover to the mainland with the
territory at a crossroads.
Macau's gambling take, which makes up 80 percent of its
revenues, has suffered the biggest decline since the industry
was liberalised in 2001. This is partly because Xi's sweeping
crackdown on corruption has scared off high-rollers, including
corrupt officials.
Xi is also helping inaugurate a second five-year term for
Macau Chief Executive Fernando Chui, who was re-elected by a
pro-Beijing panel in August amid unprecedented political
protests.
Au Kam San, a pro-democracy Macau lawmaker, said Beijing
still viewed Macau as more controllable than Hong Kong. But the
protests from July to October by Ieong's gambling union, in a
city where casinos raked in $45 billion last year, troubled
Beijing.
"The gambling union is much more important and it has a
higher risk for Beijing because it's mobilizing potential is
much stronger," Au said. "It's seen as a threat to Beijing."
The fact that gaming is so closely connected with the
mainland means that Beijing cannot just look at economic growth
and tax revenue "when looking at Macau's overall well-being," Li
Fei, deputy Secretary General of the National People's Congress
Standing Committee said in a speech in Macau on Dec. 3. "It must
think from the perspective of China's economic and social
stability and development."
Beijing's Liaison Office in Macau and the Macau government
did not respond to Reuters questions sent by fax and email.
ACADEMIC FREEDOM
Like Hong Kong, Macau is ruled under the one country, two
systems model that affords its residents wide-ranging personal
freedoms that don't exist on the mainland. Critics say these
have been eroding under pressure from China.
Last month, the University of Saint Joseph issued a
document, titled "USJ policy on political activities," that
places limits on political discussion at the Catholic
institution. When asked to provide a copy of the guidelines, the
university's Pro-Rector for Academic Affairs and Development
Vincent Yang told Reuters they were for internal use only and
declined to give more details.
The guidelines were issued after a professor at the
University, Eric Sautede, was dismissed in June after writing a
column in a local newspaper extolling a candlelight vigil in
Macau commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square
student-led protests.
Peter Stilwell, the rector of Saint Joseph's, said Sautede
was sacked for violating the primary principle of the Church,
"which is of non-intervention in local political debate".
Bill Chou Kwok-Ping, a professor at the University of Macau
and prominent civil rights activist, was let go in August for
similar reasons. The University said it chose not to renew
Chou's contract because he violated professional conduct
regulations by not remaining politically neutral.
Macau's Tertiary Education Services Office is discussing
guidelines that would assess universities and tertiary
institutions for various issues, including funding, on the basis
of whether they adhered to the principle of "love China, love
Macau", according to a person who attended the meeting.
The tertiary office did not respond to Reuters questions
sent by email.
UNIVERSAL SUFFRAGE
Situated at the mouth of China's Pearl River delta, Macau
has traditionally been sympathetic to Beijing, with around half
of its 600,000 population having emigrated from the mainland
over the past three decades. As a result, there has been little
grassroots protest in the city since China resumed control in
1999.
That changed in May. A record 20,000 people took to the
streets to protest poor public services and a bill that provided
lavish perks for senior civil servants.
Then, in August, Macau activists organised an unofficial
referendum asking residents whether they trusted their chief
executive - as the territory's head of government is called -
and if full universal suffrage should be introduced. At the same
time in Hong Kong, tensions were rising over a plan by
activists, also demanding full democracy, to paralyse the
central business district.
The results of the Macau referendum showed that 89 percent
of the nearly 9,000 people who took part didn't trust Chui. The
sole candidate for chief executive in the August election, he
was chosen by a panel of 400 largely pro-China loyalists. Data
released on the poll's online site also showed that 95 percent
of the participants said they were in favour of allowing all
registered voters to cast ballots for a chief executive.
Macau authorities moved quickly to disrupt the referendum,
shutting polling booths. They also arrested five people for
breaching privacy laws because the ballot asked for telephone
and ID card numbers to prevent fraudulent voting.
"ESCALATING THE MOVEMENT"
Jason Chao, one of those detained, told Reuters he fled
Macau for a few days at the end of the referendum to dispose of
all the data, defying orders from police to hand over the
information. Chao, a computer software developer and leading
member of the New Macau Association, said he refused to let
police officers search his apartment.
"There's a trend for them to use the criminal justice system
as justification for getting information from you, for searching
your house," Chao said in an interview in Macau, referring to
the local authorities and the Chinese government. "They're doing
it to essentially deter us from escalating the movement."
Ahead of Xi's visit, Chao has met with men he described as
plain clothes policemen and had informal meetings with
representatives from Beijing, who described themselves as
researchers but were not affiliated with any institution, he
said.
Macau police declined to comment on questions sent by email.
Chao said he was told his group's annual pro-democracy
protest held on the anniversary of Macau's handover could go
ahead as long as it didn't target President Xi.
"They invited me to lunch and didn't put it in a
straight-forward manner," he said. "They diplomatically said
that if you decide to do your annual demonstration as normal, it
will be fine as long as you don't do other things targeting Xi
Jinping."
(Reporting by Farah Master and James Pomfret; editing by Bill
Tarrant and Peter Hirschberg)