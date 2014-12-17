China extends crackdown on illicit funds transfers to Macau -SCMP

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Dec 17 China has launched a fresh security drive that allows it access to all transfers through the state-backed UnionPay credit card to identify suspicious transactions in Macau, the latest move in a crackdown on illicit funds leaving the country, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.
The moves come after a Reuters special report in March which showed how growing numbers of Chinese were using the UnionPay card to illegally send billions of dollars abroad, particularly through the world's biggest gambling hub, Macau.
The SCMP, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the situation, said the new drive will give the ministry's Economic Crimes Investigation Bureau electronic access to all transfers through UnionPay to identify suspicious transactions.
The bureau is in charge of an operation dubbed 'Fox Hunt' which targets corrupt officials who have fled overseas. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.