Macau arrests 17 in money laundering crackdown as China downturn fears grow

HONG KONG Aug 26 Police in the global gambling
hub of Macau have arrested 17 people this week after raiding
pawn shops thought to be easing the illicit flow of money from
China, whose slowing economy is prompting authorities to try and
curb capital flight.
Macau, the only place in China where citizens are allowed to
gamble in casinos, has long been considered a money laundering
blackspot, susceptible to unchecked capital flows in and out of
China. (reut.rs/1lYjktd)
The problem has persisted for years, but recent stock market
turmoil and signs of growing strain in China's economy are
pushing Chinese and Macau authorities to tackle it.
Over the past week, China's central bank and the public
security ministry announced a new anti-money laundering pact and
a three-month crackdown on underground banking.
Macau police said they investigated five jewellery and
telecommunication shops on Monday that were allegedly involved
in fraudulent bank card usage.
They seized 11 mainland card payment terminals for
state-backed China UnionPay cards, records of illegal
transactions and cash of 13.5 million patacas ($1.7 million),
police said on their website.
The number of gambling-linked crimes in the former
Portuguese colony jumped to a record 34.5 percent in the first
half of 2015 on the year, up from 22.6 percent a year earlier,
Macau's public security bureau told Reuters in an email on
Tuesday.
Macau, which became a Chinese special administrative region
in 1999, has seen revenues plunge for the last 14 months as
wealthy punters stay away.
"The reduced number of big VIP gamblers and increasing
difficulty in getting back gaming debt for some creditors has
led to the rise in these crime rates," Macau's secretary for
security, Wong Sio Chak, told the media.
Macau's casinos, which rake in monthly revenues amounting to
a third of what Las Vegas does annually, have been reliant on
"big whale" gamblers, who drop up to 1 million yuan at a time.
The junket system that lets companies or individuals loan
credit to gamblers on behalf of Macau's casinos, has been
crippled since 2014, with waits of as long as a year for VIPs to
repay billions.
Hong Kong-listed casino stocks have fallen between 30
percent and 42 percent since the start of 2015, underperforming
a 10 percent fall in the Hang Seng benchmark over the same
period.
Macau's six licensed operators, Sands China, Wynn
Macau, MGM China, Melco Crown, SJM
Holdings and Galaxy Entertainment are trying
to bolster growth by luring mass market customers, who spend
less but visit in greater numbers.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by James Pomfret and
Clarence Fernandez)