Macau mogul hopes dinosaurs trump volcanoes in new casino resort

MACAU, July 31 Macau tycoon David Chow is
ripping up the fake volcano and Roman amphitheatre that were the
show pieces of a failed theme park he built in the Chinese
gaming enclave seven years ago.
He is replacing them with something a little less kitsch and
more in keeping with the neighbourhood: a casino resort boasting
an opera house and dinosaur museum that he hopes will return him
to the spotlight of the world's largest gambling hub.
The second-generation casino operator, whose four decades of
Macau experience rival former kingpin Stanley Ho, is going up
against the industry's modern titans, including Sheldon
Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp and Steve Wynn's Wynn
Resorts Ltd who have built massive casino, hotel and
shopping complexes that rake in billions of dollars each year.
"It is my time to come now," said Chow, 62, whose Macau
Legend Development Ltd listed on the Hong Kong stock
exchange in July, raising $283 million, less than half of what
was initially planned.
Chow, a former Macau politician, has kept a low profile
since the failure of the theme park, which he built with Ho. In
his absence, Macau has been transformed with sleek glass towers,
Michelin dining and luxury brand flagship stores.
Only a decade ago, the former Portuguese colony was a
gangster's paradise where rivals regularly settled disputes with
guns. China has sought to turn it into a safe, family-friendly
resort city. It granted gaming concessions to the Las Vegas
elite such as Sands, who opened glitzy casinos that dwarf the
older ones surrounding Chow's property.
With the IPO proceeds funding his upcoming casino resort,
Chow hopes to remind Las Vegas rivals that he is still a force
to be reckoned with.
For investors burned by Chow's last big dream, grand plans
may sound all too familiar. Merrill Lynch and U.S. hedge funds
Och Ziff and TPG-Axon were among backers who plowed $400 million
into the theme park in 2006, recouping only around a third of
their investment three years later.
It turned out that visitors preferred the air conditioned
comfort of Macau's many casinos to the heat and pollution of
Chow's outdoor park.
"We were never wrong," Chow said in an interview in Hong
Kong's Central business district. "For me it was a park. We are
not making money there. It was a gift to the society. Now we are
going to build the park into a resort."
'TIMES HAVE CHANGED'
Chow, whose mother ran multiple VIP gambling clubs in the
1970s for Stanley Ho, will have plenty of competition with six
casinos scheduled to open in the next three years just as his
comes online.
"David went away and did what he had to do, reorganize,"
said a former investor in Chow's theme park who declined to be
named due to company policy. "He's well connected in Macau so
maybe he can make it work but it's a hard model to execute. You
are competing with the mega casinos."
Competing projects are being built on the nearby Las
Vegas-style Cotai strip, where Sands has already become a
powerful force with 1,500 gaming tables, 9,000 hotel rooms, an
apartment complex and multiple high-end retail outlets.
Chow, who was a legislator for 13 years until 2009, said his
new resort will help diversify Macau, drawing a contrast between
his more culture-focused development and the sprawling "boxes"
that the Las Vegas titans are building on the Cotai strip's
reclaimed stretch of land.
The property he is redeveloping, known as Fisherman's Wharf,
sits on Macau's crowded original peninsula, where Ho's
lotus-shaped Hotel Lisboa & Casino dominates the skyline. The
wharf's dusty volcano is visible from the approaching ferries
bringing Hong Kong visitors to the arrival terminal right next
door.
"In 2005, when David Chow and his team toured me through the
Fisherman's Wharf construction site, it felt like a mega project
in comparison to tiny, village-like Macau. Times have changed.
Macau has boomed," said Matthew Ossolinski, chairman of
Ossolinski Holdings, a global emerging markets fund that invests
in casinos and other gambling-related companies.
Macau is the only place in China where nationals are legally
allowed to gamble in casinos. Traditionally reliant on "big
whale" spenders who drop up to 1 million yuan ($163,000) per
bet, Macau's casinos are now seeing rapid growth from the "mass
market" crowd who come primarily to gamble but are increasing
their spend on retail, dining and five-star hotels.
Gaming revenues surged 21 percent in June to $3.54 billion,
according to government data, about half of what Las Vegas
generates in a full year.
Macau strictly limits the number of casino licenses, so
Chow's gaming operations are done through a service agreement
with Ho's SJM Holdings Ltd. SJM also runs his existing
faux-baroque Legend Club and Pharaoh's Palace casino, where
customers are greeted by giant sphinx heads and gilded columns.
IN HIS BLOOD
Chow said his experience gave him an edge in attracting
customers. He helped develop Macau's VIP junket model, which
extends credit to wealthy Chinese gamblers, and worked as a
junket operator in Las Vegas, bringing in high-rollers.
"I have the blood for gaming," he said with a laugh.
Chow is known as a prolific gambler himself: he was in a
long-running dispute with Steve Wynn over nearly $5 million in
gambling debts, and eventually settled out of court.
"To be a casino operator or be in the industry, you have to
know what is gambling," Chow said.
He hopes his focus on diversification and Macau's former
Portuguese heritage will be enough to sway the government to
grant him a total of 500 gaming tables. Competing casino
projects are also vying for tables under a strict cap imposed by
the authorities.
Manuel Neves, head of Macau's gaming body, said the
government had promised support for Chow's project, including
the casino operated under SJM's license, but did not specify how
many tables he would be granted.
One of Chow's biggest backers is Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd
, a Japanese pachinko company, which put $35 million
into the IPO as a cornerstone investor.
Yoji Sato, Dynam's chairman, said the Macau Legend
investment would give his company "valuable know-how in the
entertainment and casino business in Macau". He declined to
comment on Chow's previous theme park failure.
Macau Legend has enough money to start the casino
development without needing to raise more until next year, said
Sheldon Trainor, the company's executive director. It would
likely seek debt financing rather than issuing new shares, he
said.
Chow, an active investor in African agriculture and honorary
consul in Macau for Cape Verde, also plans a development on
neighboring Hengqin island.
Aware that his expansion plans are ambitious, Chow seems
undeterred.
"After this IPO they (casino rivals) understand this is the
David Chow now. They forget me a long time."