Macau's junket model breaks down as gamblers walk away

MACAU Nov 30 Junket operators that connect
China's wealthy punters to Macau's casinos are waiting as long
as a year for gamblers to repay billions of dollars of loans,
crippling the business model of an industry that sustains the
world's biggest casino centre.
These businesses, which lend to high rollers and operate
private gambling rooms, normally collect within 30 days and
charge interest rates as high as 3 percent per month on overdue
balances, according to Macau-based junket consultant Tony Tong.
Now the junkets are on the hook for a surge in bad debts as
China's economic slowdown and a crackdown on corruption chase
some VIP gamblers away. With little access to credit and slow
repayments, the money isn't flowing.
"The business model looks near-broken," said Philip Tulk, an
analyst with Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.
Heng Sheng, one of the largest junket operators, told
investors in October that 30 percent of the outstanding debt
owed to its agents was over a year old, according to notes taken
by a participant at a conference that was closed to the media.
Many gamblers were making monthly instalments rather than the
normal practice of paying in full.
A Heng Sheng representative declined to comment, saying he
was not authorised to talk to the media.
It is difficult to establish how much credit these junkets
extend because much of the business is done informally, but one
Hong Kong-based analyst at an international bank estimated there
was HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) of outstanding debt.
China limits the amount of yuan that Chinese can take out of
the country, so junkets serve as a conduit by lending Hong Kong
dollars or Macau patacas that are accepted in the casinos.
This system insulates casino companies from credit risk, and
helped propel Macau revenues to $45 billion last year - seven
times Las Vegas's take. Macau's revenues are on track to fall
1-2 percent this year, well off last year's gain of 19 percent.
Without a healthy junket industry, casinos operators such as
Las Vegas Sands Corp and Melco Crown Entertainment
would have to rely on mass-market gamblers or extend
VIP credit directly - a practice that has led to write-offs in
places such as Singapore, where junkets are tightly restricted.
$450 MILLION DEBT
Wealthy coal baron Lu Zhong Lou is one extreme example of
how the junket business can go wrong.
Ranked among China's wealthiest tycoons by Forbes, the
49-year-old from Shanxi province frequented luxurious casinos
including Wynn Macau Ltd's caramel-hued VIP parlours
and Galaxy Entertainment Group's diamond-encrusted
saloons, according to six people familiar with his gambling
habits and photographs of Lu playing at baccarat tables,
obtained from some of his creditors.
He owes junkets and Chinese businessmen as much as $HK3.5
billion ($451 million), according to his creditors and local
media. Reuters was unable to independently verify that figure
after reviewing some signed contracts with junkets.
Junket operators say not all lending is recorded in
contracts, and Lu's tally may be inflated by interest as well as
side betting, an illegal arrangement between a gambler and
junket operator where every dollar bet on a table represents as
much as 20 times more.
In a series of phone calls with Reuters, Lu initially agreed
to speak to a reporter about the gambling debts but then
declined. Ji Jin Wu, a legal representative for Lu, said he was
unable to comment without Lu's permission.
Lu is not considered a "princeling" son of top-ranking
Chinese officials, although he is a member of China's advisory
body and has several heavyweights associated with his private
companies including the daughter of an army general.
NAMING AND SHAMING
Lu's creditors said his wealth and influence made it
especially difficult to collect, and local media reported in
October that two of his creditors were detained by Chinese
authorities for reasons unclear.
"Currently it is hard enough to collect debt from
low-ranking state executives let alone for the higher ranked
ones. How do you pressure them? You can't. You have to write it
off," said Peter Wong, director at Total Credit and Risk
Management Group, which helps companies recoup debt.
As gambling debt is illegal in China, some junket operators
interviewed by Reuters said they had flown to mainland China to
try to seize assets and pressure debtors, a strategy that has
been successful in a few cases.
Others have resorted to naming and shaming debtors through a
Macau-focused entertainment and leisure website called Wonderful
World, which lists more than 700 gamblers, including Lu.
Charlie Choi, who oversees the day-to-day running of the
website (www.99world.com), says the solution lies in clearer,
enforceable rules.
"Macau needs to have some kind of protection for junkets to
support the industry as this is what Macau depends on," he said.
"They need to have a system to let creditors and operators know
the risks."
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
