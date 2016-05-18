UPDATE 1-Macau casinos face growing bad debts as VIP punters step back

* Bad debt provisions more than double in 2015, seen growing
* Casinos switch focus from VIP punters to low spend
gamblers
* Regulator aims to reduce credit risk
By Farah Master
Macau, May 18 Casinos in Macau face a growing
volume of bad debt provisions, further hitting earnings in the
world's largest gambling hub at a time when high-roller VIP
punters are backing off.
China's slowing economy and a pervasive campaign against
graft has sapped demand from wealthy gamblers and prompted
operators in the southern Chinese territory to shift their focus
to lower spend mom and pop gamblers.
As more and more rich Chinese steer clear of Macau's
baccarat tables, revenues from the VIP sector have shrunk to
around half of total revenue from over 70 percent at the start
of 2014.
The bad debt provisions, which have more than doubled in
2015 and are seen growing further due to tightening regulation,
are now adding to the pressure on the industry to adjust.
Macau's new gaming regulator, Paulo Martins Chan, said the
government was auditing junkets, middle men employed by casinos
to lure big whale gamblers, to assess the size of their bad
debts. Authorities also plan to establish a central credit
database to minimize credit risk.
Chan, appointed in November 2015, told a Macau Gaming
conference on Wednesday that in addition to diversifying, the
city needed to improve its image.
"We will continue to further strengthen and refine our laws
and regulations and to improve the overall quality rather than
quantity of the gaming industry," Chan said, without providing
details.
While helpful in the long-term, stricter rules could pinch.
"This increasing scrutiny and policy tightening, while
positive for the segment's long-term prospects, will likely be
detrimental to the shorter-term prospect for the junket
operators, VIP revenue, and their related activities," said
Jamie Soo, analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"Junkets facing further operating pressures may result in
further VIP room closures."
Although annual income is still five times that of Las
Vegas, last year revenues in the former Portuguese colony of
Macau dropped 34 percent to $29 billion. Average monthly
revenues have halved from what they were at the start of 2014
and are set to fall for a 24th consecutive month in May.
Receivables over 90 days -- amounts owed to the casinos by
gamblers or junkets -- for Sands China, MGM China
, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment,
SJM Holdings and Melco Crown, doubled in 2015
with bad debts growing by 30 percent year on year.
Genting Singapore, which owns the tropical Sentosa
resort in the city-state, said its bad debt provision more than
doubled quarter on quarter in the first three months of the
year.
While operators like Sands have tried to accelerate the
transition to the mass market segment, they are also increasing
the proportion of high rollers they lend to directly rather than
through junket operators.
Macau's junkets have been operating in the territory since
the 1970s as casino gambling is illegal in mainland China and
there is no formal mechanism to recoup debt.
However they have been decimated by the slowdown over the
past two years, with many small and mid sized junkets going out
of business. Daiwa estimates the junket industry's total debt
could be between HK$30 billion-HK$60 billion ($3.9 billion to
$7.7 billion)
Sands China, the Macau unit of U.S. billionaire and
prominent republican donor Sheldon Adelson, missed estimates for
first-quarter earnings, with Morgan Stanley analysts attributing
the negative surprise to a bad debt of $22 million.
($1 = 7.7626 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Marius Zaharia)