Macau gambling industry review finds casino operators fulfilled all commitments

HONG KONG May 11 The government of Macau on
Wednesday said all casino operators in its territory had
fulfilled commitments agreed in initial contracts signed over a
decade ago, marking the culmination of a year-long review into
the impact of the gambling industry.
But the government said it would tighten regulations for
junket operators - promoters that bring high-rolling gamblers to
casinos - and that its regulator had started an investigation in
February to ensure accounting compliance.
Macau is the world's largest gambling hub by revenue, and is
the only territory in greater China where casinos are permitted.
But it is so dependent on gambling - which brings in over 80
percent of government revenue - that it is trying to diversify.
Authorities have also increased regulation over the past two
years, coinciding with a central government campaign against
ostentatiousness among public officials. Over that time,
gambling revenue has plummeted to five-year lows and monthly
revenue has dropped by over half since the start of 2014.
The review was widely seen by analysts, investors and
industry executives as a window into how authorities viewed the
operators ahead of license renewals starting in 2020.
In the review, the government acknowledged the contribution
to boosting economic growth by operators Sands China Ltd
, Wynn Macau Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd, Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, SJM
Holdings Ltd and MGM China Holdings Ltd.
It said they each met commitments including creating upward
mobility for employees and diversifying gaming revenue. The
government said non-gaming elements generated income of 23.2
billion patacas ($2.90 billion) in 2014.
"Currently, total non-gaming spending of tourists in Macao
is comparable to that of Las Vegas. However, the percentage is
diluted as Macao's gross gaming revenue is far too high," the
government said.
On junkets, the government said initial findings suggest
increased awareness of compliance since the Gaming Inspection
and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) began its investigation. It said
the regulator had visited about half of junket operators - over
80 - and that the investigation will be completed in six months.
The regulator is also working with the industry to establish
a central credit database to minimize credit risk. The industry
is riddled with bad debt as there is no formal mechanism for
claiming from gamblers in China as casino debts are illegal.
($1 = 7.9890 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing)