Macau junket operator David Group to close gaming rooms -Nomura

HONG KONG Jan 16 One of Macau's largest junkets
plans to shut its local VIP rooms in the next few months, Nomura
researchers said, as casino revenues in the world's biggest
gaming hub take a hit from China's campaign against graft and
conspicuous spending.
David Group's market share of Macau's VIP market is 3-5
percent, Nomura said in a research note, citing data from
industry newsletter Macau Gaming Gazette. The group has a total
of seven VIP rooms in some of the former Portuguese colony's
biggest casinos.
"It appears that the David Group will seek to shut down its
VIP rooms in an orderly manner and in several phases over the
next few months and will seek to collect all debts outstanding,"
the research note said.
David Group officials did not respond to a telephone call
seeking comment.
Junkets connect China's wealthy punters to Macau's casinos,
which have lost a combined $58 billion in market value over the
past six months as VIPs stayed away, deterred by a Chinese
government campaign against graft.
Without junkets, casino operators such as Las Vegas Sands
Corp and Melco Crown Entertainment would have
to rely on mass-market gamblers or extend VIP credit directly -
a practice that has led to write-offs in places such as
Singapore, where junkets are tightly restricted.
In Macau, some junkets are waiting for as long as a year to
collect their debts, crippling the industry.
