Macau casino shares fall as junket firm sounds alarm on VIP gamers

HONG KONG, Sept 29 Shares in several casino
operators in Macau fell to around five-year-lows on Tuesday
after Neptune Group, one of the gambling hub's biggest
junkets, said it may have to wind down operations if the number
of VIP gamers continues to fall.
The warning by Neptune is the latest in string of bad news
affecting Macau's VIP gambling industry, which has come under
increased scrutiny from the authorities due to Chinese President
Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign which has targeted the
flight of illicit capital from the country.
Shares in Neptune fell 4 percent to near four-year lows,
while shares of casino operators Wynn Macau Ltd,
Galaxy Entertainment Group and SJM Holdings Ltd
dropped around 6-7 percent to near five-year lows.
Sands China Ltd slid more than 5 percent to a near
three-year low.
Junkets like Neptune, which on Friday said annual earnings
had dropped to a five-year low, facilitate loans for VIP
gamblers which until early last year accounted for over 70
percent of monthly gaming revenues.
Now, these VIPs account for just half of monthly revenues,
putting several junkets out of business. Overall, Macau's
gambling revenues have fallen for the past 15 months, and in
July hovered around five-year lows amid Beijing's crackdown on
corruption.
Grant Govertsen, analyst at Macau-based Union
Gaming Securities Asia, said the outlook for the VIP gambling
industry was set to worsen.
"While we do not believe Neptune is leaving the Macau scene
we do believe that more junket closures are likely and that
liquidity could increasingly become a concern that could drive
further downside to the VIP story," he said.
One of Neptune's former major shareholders Cheung Chi-tai is
facing three charges of laundering HK$1.8 billion through
accounts in the financial centre.
Police are also investigating alleged fraud at another major
junket operator Dore, which operates three rooms in U.S. mogul
Steve Wynn's Wynn Macau.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)