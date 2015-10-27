UPDATE 1-Melco opens $3.2 bln casino with bet on Batman to revive fortunes

* Hollywood-themed Studio City targets mass market
MACAU, Oct 27 Batman and Wonder Woman are just
some of the superheroes casino operator Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd is deploying at its new $3.2 billion
casino in Macau, which opened on Tuesday in the midst of a sharp
downturn for the Asian gambling playground.
Mariah Carey headlined a star-studded opening ceremony for
the Hollywood-themed Studio City resort, Melco Crown's third in
the southern Chinese territory, the only place in the country
where casino gambling is legal.
The opening ceremony was attended by top Macau government
officials, including Chief Executive Fernando Chui and
representatives from China's liaison office in the enclave.
It featured acts including acrobatic and jazz performances
as well as a screening of The Audition, a multimillion-dollar
advertorial for Melco, produced by Martin Scorsese and starring
Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro.
Studio City represents a break from the other 37 casinos
operating in Macau. It has no VIP baccarat lounges and will
focus instead on mass-market casual gamblers, in a sign of the
times for the world's largest gambling hub.
Macau's gaming revenues have slumped to around four-year
lows as China's economic growth has slowed and corruption
crackdown deter high-rollers. Studio City brings a new element
to the city in terms of non-gaming amenities, but analysts say
its opening will not change the industry's gloomy outlook.
"Until the macro situation is resolved, it is unlikely that
new property openings no matter from which operator will add
significantly to industry revenues," said Michael Ting, analyst
at CIMB Securities in Hong Kong.
Studio City is the second resort to open in Macau this year
after Galaxy Entertainment Group opened its Broadway
casino and resort extension in May.
Melco received permission to operate 250 gaming tables, more
than the 150 tables predicted by analysts but less than the 400
tables Melco had requested from the government.
Studio City's non-gaming elements were the main reason for
the allocation, said Lionel Leong, Macau's secretary for economy
and finance. The government granted Galaxy 150 tables earlier
this year and an additional 100 last week.
Since opening in May, Galaxy has increased its market share
among the six Macau operators, even though it posted a 29
percent revenue drop for the third quarter.
Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen said Galaxy was
benefiting from strong growth in its mass segment, even though
it remained vulnerable to another slump in VIP revenue due to
its reliance on big-spenders.
Melco, by contrast, is more positioned towards the non-VIP
sector, a strategy its latest casino is set to reinforce.
