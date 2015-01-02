版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 2日 星期五 12:45 BJT

Macau gambling revenue falls 2.6 pct in 2014, record 30.4 pct in December

HONG KONG Jan 2 Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, fell 2.6 percent to 351.5 billion patacas ($44.1 billion) in 2014, for the first annual decline since casinos were liberalized there in 2001.

Revenue also fell a record 30.4 percent in December from a year earlier to 23.3 billion patacas, marking the seventh consecutive monthly decline, showed data released on Friday by Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The southern territory, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. ($1 = 7.9790 patacas) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Farah Master)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐