Macau February gambling revenue plunges by record 48.6 pct

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
HONG KONG, March 3 Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's biggest gaming hub, dropped 48.6 percent in February, the worst drop on record, as an economic slowdown and a campaign by Chinese authorities against conspicuous spending kept some wealthy players away.
Revenue fell to 19.5 billion patacas ($2.44 billion), from 38 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.
Analysts were expecting a decline of 45 percent to 55 percent.
This was the ninth consecutive monthly fall in gambling revenue from China's only legal casino hub, which is a special administrative region like neighboring Hong Kong. ($1 = 7.9831 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kavita Chandran)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.