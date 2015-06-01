Macau's gambling revenue falls 37 percent in May

HONG KONG, June 1 Gambling revenue in the
Chinese territory of Macau plummeted 37 percent in May, marking
one year of consecutive declines as wealthy gamblers continued
to steer clear of the country's only legal casino hub.
Revenue in the world's biggest gambling centre, which earns
over 5 times more than Las Vegas, has been falling since
President Xi Jinping began a crackdown on corruption targeting
the illicit outflow of money from China.
Gambling revenue fell to 20.3 billion patacas ($2.5 billion)
in May from 32.4 billion patacas a year earlier, showed data
released by the Macau government on Monday. Analysts were
expecting a decline of around 38 percent.
