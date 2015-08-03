UPDATE 2-Macau's gambling revenue drops 34.5 pct in July

* July revenue down 34.5 pct on the year, up from June
HONG KONG, Aug 3 Gaming revenue in Macau fell
34.5 percent in July from the previous year, hovering around
five-year lows as wealthy Chinese punters stayed away from the
world's biggest gambling hub.
The decline, however, was narrower than the 36 percent drop
in June and in line with analysts estimates for a fall of around
34-35 percent.
Gambling revenue fell year-on-year to 18.6 billion patacas
($2.3 billion), according to data released by the Macau
government on Monday. In June, revenues fell to 17.4 billion
patacas.
Macau is the only legal casino hub in China, and the
mainland accounts for nearly 70 percent of all visitors to the
special administrative region, but gambling revenues have fallen
for the past 14 months amid a broader government crackdown on
corruption.
VIP customers, who once accounted for the bulk of gaming
revenues, have stayed away from Macau to avoid scrutiny, say
junket agents who organise these gamers trips. Some have also
been hard hit by China's slowing economy, the agents added.
Despite this drop, the former Portuguese colony still rakes in
over 5 times more than rival Las Vegas.
The decline, in addition to infrastructure delays and
growing competition from other Asian casino hubs, has pressured
gaming stocks, including Sands China, Wynn Macau
, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings
, Melco Entertainment and MGM China.
The stocks have fallen between 10 percent and 28 percent so
far this year versus a 3 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.
Macau media had quoted Lionel Leong, secretary for Economy
and Finance, as saying the government would look into
implementing austerity measures should revenue drop below 18.35
billion patacas.
Analysts expect revenues to improve in the second-half of
the year due to the opening of Melco's Studio City integrated
resort, which will feature a ferris wheel and Batman-themed
amusement ride, but caution that betting from wealthy gamblers
is likely to remain subdued.
Government data shows the share of VIP gaming revenue fell
to 55 percent in the second quarter from around 70 percent
before early 2014.
