Macau Sept gambling revenues fall 33 pct, 16th consecutive monthly decline

HONG KONG Oct 2 Gambling revenue in Macau fell
33 percent year-on-year in September, in line with forecasts but
still near five-year lows as wealthy gamblers continued to stay
away from the Chinese casino hub.
Macau is the only place where casino gambling is legal in
China and VIP gamers, which account for about half of revenues,
have been staying away, deterred by Beijing's widespread
crackdown on corruption which has also targeted the illicit
outflow of money from the country.
September's decline is the 16th monthly drop in a row.
Revenues fell to 17.13 billion patacas ($2.15 billion) from
25.56 billion patacas a year earlier and down from 18.6 billion
patacas in August, according to data released by the Macau
government on Thursday.
Analysts were expecting a decline of around 32-34 percent.
($1 = 7.9820 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)