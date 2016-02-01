UPDATE 1-Macau gambling revenue drops in Jan, analyst say worst may be over

(Adds details on casinos, gamblers, context)
By Farah Master
HONG KONG Feb 1 Gambling revenues for the
Chinese territory of Macau dropped 21.4 percent in January,
ahead of a Lunar New Year week-long holiday which is expected to
boost the number of visitors to the world's largest casino hub.
Revenue in the former Portuguese colony fell for the 20th
consecutive month to 18.7 billion patacas ($2.33 billion),
government data showed on Monday, in line with analysts'
expectations of an 18-26 percent decline.
Macau, which relies on the casinos for revenue, has been
battered by a two-year-old anti-corruption campaign and slowing
growth in China's broader economy.
Gambling revenues are hovering around five-year lows but
there are signs the worst may be over.
Casinos operated by Las Vegas magnates Las Vegas magnates
Steve Wynn and Las Vegas Sands Corporation's Sheldon Adelson
reported stronger-than-expected fourth quarter revenues, largely
due to an increase in the more middle class, so-called mass
market gamblers.
Appealing to these gamblers has become a priority for
casinos that once relied on the wealthier VIP gamers for most of
their revenues - a category that has been the hardest hit by the
crackdown on corruption and illicit money flows out of China.
New casino resorts set to open this year, will include
features such as a miniature Eiffel Tower and large lake fronted
with a gondola ride, to draw in China's burgeoning middle class.
On Monday, Chinese gamblers milled around the huge gaming
room of the Sands China Venetian casino while families
shopped and ate at the resorts' multiple restaurants and
boutiques.
Analysts and executives expect the Lunar New Year holiday,
which starts on Feb 7, to further boost the number of mass
market gamblers to Macau from China, which accounts for up to
two-thirds of overall visitors.
Billy Ng, analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, forecast
total revenue growth to remain flat this year, compared to 2015
when revenues dropped 34 percent on the year. Other analysts
have forecast revenues to fall by up to 10 percent or rise by up
to 1 percent.
($1 = 8.0100 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)