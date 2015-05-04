CORRECTED-Macau April gambling revenue plunges 39 pct y/y

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
(Corrects headline to remove the word record)
HONG KONG May 4 Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau plummeted 38.8 percent in April from a year earlier, the eleventh consecutive monthly fall as wealthy gamblers steered clear of the country's only legal casino hub.
A crackdown on corruption led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which targets the illicit outflow of money from China, has slammed revenues in the world's biggest gambling hub, a former playground for connected businessmen and government officials.
While Macau's revenues still remain close to 6 times that of Las Vegas, the slowdown is highly visible within the former Portuguese colony's 35 casinos.
Gambling revenue fell to 19.167 billion patacas ($2.40 billion) in April, from 31.318 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by the Macau government on Monday. Analysts were expecting a decline of around 38-40 percent.
($1 = 7.9790 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends