Macau gambling revenue drops for a 25th month in June

HONG KONG, July 1 Macau posted a drop of 8.5 percent in gambling revenue for June, marking the 25th consecutive monthly drop suffered by the world's biggest casino hub as wealthy gamblers continued to stay away from the southern Chinese territory.

Revenues in June were 15.9 billion patacas ($1.99 billion), government data showed on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations of a fall of 5-12 percent. Monthly revenues have shrunk by half in the last two years and hit lows unseen in over five years.

The former Portuguesee colony is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal and has been hit by Beijing's anti-corruption campaign targeting officials and politically linked businessmen. ($1 = 7.9830 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)