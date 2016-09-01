Macau gambling revenue breaks 2-yr downward trend with 1 pct August rise

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Sept 1 Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in August, the first positive monthly year-over-year growth in more than two years, after the opening of Wynn Macau's $4 billion resort in the southern Chinese territory.
August marks the first upward tick for the former Portuguese colony since May 2014, after monthly revenues plummeted to five-year lows due to a major anti-graft campaign and slowing economic growth in the world's second largest economy.
Gambling revenue was 18.8 billion patacas ($2.4 billion), government data showed on Thursday, at the top end of analysts' expectations that varied from a drop of 3 percent to a 1 percent growth. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.