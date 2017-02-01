Macau gambling revenue rises 3.1 pct in Jan to $2.4 bln

HONG KONG Feb 1 The world's biggest casino hub
of Macau posted a 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in
January as demand in China's only legal casino hub gained
further steam after a more than two-year slump bottomed out in
mid-2016.
Gambling revenue in January rose to 19.3 billion patacas
($2.4 billion), government data showed on Wednesday, getting a
boost from a national holiday at the end of January.
Macau gambling revenues, which were hurt by a corruption
crackdown and slowing economic growth, have been on a positive
streak since August 2016 after the opening of new resorts helped
bring in more casual gamblers and wealthy spenders to the
southern Chinese territory.
($1 = 7.9840 patacas)
