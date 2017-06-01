Macau casino revenues beat expectations, hit 10-month positive streak

HONG KONG, June 1 Revenues in the world's
biggest casino hub of Macau jumped 24 percent in May, beating
expectations and posting a 10-month winning streak as wealthy
gamblers returned to the southern Chinese territory despite a
corruption crackdown.
Gambling revenue in the only place in China where casino
gaming is legal rose 23.7 percent in May to 22.7 billion patacas
($2.83 billion), government data showed on Thursday. Analysts
were expecting growth of 15-20 percent.
Macau's gambling take is rebounding amid steady economic
growth in China, recovering from five-year lows set in 2014 when
President Xi Jinping launched an anti-graft campaign targeting
ostentatious displays of wealth.
($1 = 8.0180 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)