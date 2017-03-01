Macau's February gambling revenue up almost 18 pct y/y

HONG KONG, March 1 Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau surged almost 18 percent in February, after dropping over the past three years when a prolonged anti-corruption campaign and slowing economic growth hurt business at the world's biggest casino hub.

Gambling revenue rose to 23 billion patacas ($2.9 billion) last month, from 19.5 billion patacas a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday, as more visitors came to Macau over the national new year holiday at the start of February.

Macau's gambling revenues have been rising over the past seven months, buoyed by the opening of multi-billion dollar casinos by Sands China Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd . ($1 = 7.9810 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Himani Sarkar)