UPDATE 1-Macau casinos post 10-month winning streak as regulatory pressure builds

* Authorities impose measures to curb illegal money flows
* New AML regulations implemented in May
* Facial recognition at ATMs being unrolled
HONG KONG, June 1 Revenues in the world's
biggest casino hub of Macau jumped 24 percent in May, beating
expectations and posting a 10-month winning streak as wealthy
gamblers returned to the southern Chinese territory despite a
corruption crackdown.
Gambling revenue in the only place in China where casino
gaming is legal rose to 22.7 billion patacas ($2.83 billion),
government data showed on Thursday. Analysts were expecting
growth of 15-20 percent.
The growth rate was the fastest since February 2014 and the
second-highest monthly result this year. Macau has rebounded
amid better-than-expected economic growth in China, and from
five-year lows set in 2014 when President Xi Jinping launched an
anti-graft campaign targeting ostentatious displays of wealth.
Casino operators in the former Portuguese colony have seen
their stocks soar over the past 10 months, with Galaxy
Entertainment up 77 percent, Wynn Macau up
45 percent and Sands China up 17 percent.
Macau's resurgence will worry rival casino hubs as they claw
for business from wealthy Chinese players who contribute the
bulk of operators' profits. Macau's revenues are more than 6
times Singapore's and 9 times those of the Philippines.
But it could come under fresh pressure in the months ahead
after authorities in May imposed new measures to better control
the flow of money through the territory of about 600,000 people.
Last week Macau formed an alliance with the mainland to
tackle money laundering and terrorism financing, and beefed up
its anti-money laundering framework with a much wider scope and
stricter compliance measures.
New security measures including facial recognition at ATM
machines are also being rolled out.
There is also increasing pressure on middlemen known as
junkets who lure high-rollers with credit and settle their debt
afterwards. Macau's gaming regulator says it is making progress
in its audits of junkets.
Junkets contribute just over half of Macau's total casino
revenues and are a target for money-laundering investigations.
To broaden its revenue stream away from wealthy gamblers,
Beijing has encouraged Macau to diversify its attractions and
push casino operators to offer more family-friendly resorts.
The enclave opened a new ferry terminal on Thursday after an
eight-year delay, which should boost visitor numbers to the
neon-lit Cotai casino strip.
($1 = 8.0180 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates)