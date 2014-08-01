UPDATE 1-Macau gambling revenue declines for second month in July

(Adds details on market, VIPs,)
MACAU Aug 1 Gambling revenue in Macau fell 3.6
percent in July on an annual basis, the second monthly decline
since 2009, due to the lingering impact from the soccer World
Cup that diverted massive bets away from the world's largest
casino hub.
Gambling revenue from Macau's 35 casinos fell to 28.4
billion patacas ($3.56 billion) in July from 29.5 billion
patacas a year earlier according to data released by the Macau
government on Friday. Analysts were expecting a drop of between
2-5 percent.
The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special
administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only
place in the country where casino gambling is legal.
Chinese gamblers shifted to betting on the football
competition in Brazil that ended on July 13. An intensifying
corruption campaign spearheaded by Beijing coupled with
weakening house prices and credit growth also dampened demand
from high-roller VIP customers who bet millions of yuan at one
time.
While July's casino gambling revenue decline was the second
consecutive drop for the former Portuguese colony in over five
years, analysts expect growth to pick up in August.
Robust spending from large swathes of mass-market Chinese
visitors is expected to offset lacklustre appetite from
high-roller VIPs who are typically brought in by junket
companies or middle men who take hefty commissions from casino
operators.
Over the past three months, global investors have shifted
out of Macau-related stocks after a raft of regulatory curbs
ignited concerns about slowing revenue growth.
Hong Kong-listed casino and gaming stocks have dropped 9-20
percent in the year to Aug. 1, underperforming the benchmark
Hang Seng Index, which has risen 5 percent in the period.
Analysts say Macau's fundamentals remain strong due to
demand from mainland China where they estimate only around 3
percent of the population has travelled to Macau.
Monthly gambling revenues on average rake in two-thirds of
what Las Vegas makes annually and are predicted to grow sizably
as eight new resorts open over the next three years and
improving infrastructure developments help shorten the travel
time it takes to Macau.
($1 = 7.9860 Macau patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)