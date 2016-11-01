UPDATE 1-Macau gambling revenue up for 3rd month, sets upward trend

(Adds details on revenue, background)
HONG KONG Nov 1 Macau, the world's biggest
casino hub, on Tuesday posted an 8.8 percent rise in gambling
revenue in October, the third consecutive monthly rise, as newly
opened casino resorts boosted spending in the southern Chinese
territory.
It was the first time in more than two years that Macau's
gambling revenue has risen for three straight months, fuelling
hopes that the specially administered region of China is turning
the corner after a prolonged slump.
Gambling revenue was 21.8 billion patacas ($2.73 billion),
government data showed, at the top end of analyst expectations
as October's holiday week for Chinese nationals helped drive
visitation.
Two new multi-billion-dollar casino openings by Sands China
and Wynn Macau also boosted revenue from VIP
customers in the only place in China where casino gambling is
legal.
Chinese high-rollers have been steering clear of the former
Portuguese colony due to an anti-graft campaign by the
government in Beijing, sending gaming revenues to 5-year lows.
Looking ahead, analysts caution that a swift rebound remains
a challenge despite new resort attractions, due to slowing
market growth and infrastructure bottlenecks.
($1 = 7.9800 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen
Coates)