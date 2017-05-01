Macau gambling revenue rises 16.3 pct in April

HONG KONG May 1Revenue at the world's biggest
casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts
helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's
only legal casino hub.
Gambling revenue in the southern Chinese territory in April
was 20.2 billion patacas ($2.52 billion), government data showed
on Monday.
Analysts were expecting 13-17 percent growth.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's campaign against shows of
wealth by public officials in 2014 had dried up the stream of
VIP spenders from the mainland.
Analysts however remain cautious on the sustainability of
revenues though they have called a bottom to Macau's over
two-year slump.
($1 = 8.0030 patacas)
(Reporting by Clare Jim, writing by Farah Master; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)