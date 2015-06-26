Macau junket operator accused of laundering HK$1.8 billion

HONG KONG, June 26 A storied Macau junket
operator, who has been the focus of a lengthy police
investigation, has been accused of laundering HK$1.8 billion
($232 million) through bank accounts in Hong Kong, according to
court documents released this week.
Cheung Chi-tai, a former major shareholder of one of Macau's
biggest junket operators the Neptune Group, is facing
three separate charges of money laundering.
In November last year, the Hong Kong police launched a
money-laundering investigation related to Cheung and had frozen
his assets.
Macau's junket operators and high roller VIP industry has
come under increased scrutiny from authorities due to Chinese
President Xi Jinping's campaign to crack down on corruption and
illicit transactions.
Gambling revenue in Macau has plummeted for the past year.
The junket business, which relies on middle men to bring in
gamblers from mainland China, extending them credit and
collecting debts from them, has taken an extra beating.
Cheung, who lives in one of Hong Kong's most affluent
neighbourhoods, has been charged with dealing with property
known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable
offence, according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters.
Bank of China and Chong Hing Bank are
shown as the banks involved in the transactions. Both banks
could not be immediately reached for comment.
A Neptune spokesman said Cheung was not a shareholder and
had no link to the company. The 54-year old could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Cheung was also named in another money laundering trial of
former Birmingham City owner Carson Yeung last year. Cheung was
not present at that trial.
The trial of the flamboyant Hong Kong businessman Yeung cast
a rare spotlight on some of the murky channels and methods used
by underground banks and money launderers in moving illicit
capital between China, Hong Kong and the gambling hub of Macau.
Cheung was identified in a 1992 U.S. Senate committee
investigation as a top lieutenant of the Wo Hop To triad group.
A Reuters' 2010 special report also found links between
Cheung and organised criminal gangs, or triads, and a casino run
by gambling goliath Las Vegas Sands in Macau.
While Cheung hasn't been convicted of any triad-related
crimes, his organised crime affiliation was corroborated by U.S.
authorities and former and current police officials.
Cheung's case has been adjourned to Sept. 24. He was
released on bail for HK$200,000.
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master, James Pomfret and Shan Kao; Editing
by Ryan Woo)