Mining titans, movie moguls: Macau's junket operators branch out

MACAU, July 1 When junket operator Suncity
opened its first high roller baccarat table at Steve Wynn's
Macau casino in 2007 to lure China's wealthiest punters, the
firm had fewer than 30 employees and no computers or equipment
other than pen and paper.
Five years later, Suncity has emerged as the dominant junket
in the Chinese territory. It is planning to open its own resort,
independent of casino stalwarts such as Las Vegas Sands,
and is expanding into everything from mining to films.
Macau's booming revenues that totalled $38 billion last year
- six times that of the Las Vegas strip - are indebted to its
unique VIP junket system, where licensed middlemen act on behalf
of the casinos to attract "big whale" spenders by arranging
their travel and accommodation and handle their gambling credit.
Now the transformation of the former Portuguese colony from
a hotbed of crime into a playground for China's nouveau riche
has spawned a new breed of junkets, eager to shed the industry's
shady image and establish themselves as multinational
conglomerates.
"Suncity is a young and very energetic corporate. There is a
need to be diversified," said YM Choong, a senior executive at
the company, in an interview with Reuters.
"For future investments we would look to expand in
different areas, particularly property, finance and media. We
would look to list other parts of the business."
The evolution of the junkets is welcomed by the authorities,
who are eager to re-position Macau as an all-round international
travel destination, but could shake-up the dynamics of the
world's largest gambling market.
The junkets have traditionally worked for the casinos, which
rely on them for more than two-thirds of their revenue. Now,
leveraging their extensive customer databases and sophisticated
resources, they could one day start competing with them.
"Macau's junket operators are fully aware that their network
and database of high net worth VIPs is valuable," said Edmund
Lee, a partner at PwC in Hong Kong who focuses on the gaming
sector.
Suncity, headed by 39-year-old Alvin Chau, is one of more
than 200 junket operators licensed in Macau, on China's southern
coast, the only place in the country where locals are allowed to
gamble in casinos.
The biggest operators, which include Neptune, Golden Group,
Jimei and Dore, account for more than half the monthly junket
turnover of $75 billion.
Despite robust mass market demand, a crackdown on corruption
and pervasive graft has seen the supply of millionaire VIP
players to Macau decline over the past year, prompting junkets
to seek to diversify their income streams.
Suncity, which makes around HK$135 billion ($17 billion) in
monthly gaming turnover, according to Choong, has expanded into
mining with iron ore operations in Indonesia.
It has also branched out into financial services in Hong
Kong with 24-hour securities, forex and commodities trading,
real estate in China, food and beverage, film and media. The
company has two listed arms, Sun International Resources Limited
and Sun Century Group Limited.
Golden Resorts Group, headed by Hong Kong billionaire
Pollyanna Chu, has been invested in financial services through
listed arm Kingston Financial Group since 2011.
But the trend for larger junkets, flush with cash from the
gambling boom over the past decade, to diversify as a hedge
against the volatile VIP gaming sector has accelerated over the
last year.
NEW IMAGE?
Large junkets such as Jimei, which operates casinos in the
Philippines and hosts golf tournaments, have moved into wealth
management and securities, which complement their VIP clientele
base.
Neptune, which also uses the name Guangdong Group, sponsored
a high profile poker tournament this month, while Dore Holdings
announced it was buying a majority stake in a Chinese pawn loan
business.
Macau's junket system was created in the 1970s with the rise
of Stanley Ho, an influential local businessman who opened the
gaudy egg shaped Casino Lisboa.
Ho gave the junkets control of the casinos' VIP rooms,
sparking a turf war in the late 1990s as rival gangs fought to
dominate.
Since the liberalisation of Macau's casino market in 2002,
which marked the entry of foreign players such as Las Vegas
moguls Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson, the junket industry has
been a subject of scrutiny from U.S. regulators, who allege the
operators have ties to organised crime and facilitate illicit
money flows.
To combat this image, Emilie Tran, a professor at the
University of Saint Joseph Macau, says junkets are trying to
associate with more wholesome activities, such as organising
community and youth events.
"Working for a junket is now seen as respectable and a job
like any other," said Tran.
The shift to sophisticated corporate entities with sizable
business development, accounting and marketing teams is clearly
visible. Shabby junket storefronts at the Hong Kong-Macau ferry
terminal have been replaced with marble offices in prime
business districts, while customised Hummer limousines owned by
the operators are frequently seen parked outside Macau's newest
casinos.
BIG AMBITIONS
Politics is the next phase of the junkets' makeover, says
Tran, who cites the example of Suncity's Chau, who joined the
Guangdong provincial committee of the Chinese People's Political
Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's parliamentary advisory
body, this year.
Chau, with his dapper appearance is often likened a famous
Hong Kong movie star. An avid tennis player and gym-goer, he is
frequently pictured in the local tabloids at parties.
Pollyanna Chu of Golden Resorts Group, ranked by Forbes as
the 35th richest billionaire in Hong Kong, sits on the CPPCC
national committee, while Hoffman Ma, deputy chairman of Success
Universe Group sits on the Chongqing Committee of the CPPCC.
Manuel Neves, head of Macau's gaming body the DICJ, said
junkets diversifying into other industries fitted into the
government's attempts to wean the territory, home to 600,000
people, off the gambling industry that accounted for more than
80 percent of government revenues last year.
"For the government, when people talk about Macau, we want
them to not talk about gaming. We are doing a very big effort to
push the diversification. It's not an easy task," said Neves.
Despite the move to diversify, the role of the junket is
likely to remain critical to Macau gaming sector over the coming
years, as gambling debts are not legally enforceable in China.
Junkets bring in gamblers from the mainland and then find their
own ways to collect debts.
Suncity is massively expanding its gaming division, doubling
its workforce to 1,200 over the past year and is still short
staffed.
But as major junkets move from operating one or two VIP rooms
in Macau's flashy casinos to owning their own properties,
Macau's licensed concessionaires Sands, Wynn, MGM
, Melco Crown and Galaxy may have to find new
ways to lure the customer.
"I think everybody is fighting for the customer," said
Francis Lui, head of Galaxy Entertainment. "We are
doing the same thing, I am sure the junket would be thinking the
same thing. We just have to offer more, a bit extra something
new, something more creative to get them to come back again."