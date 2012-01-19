BASIS POINT-Melco Crown eyes $2 bln debt for new project

By Prakash Chakravarti

HONG KONG Jan 19 (Reuters Basis Point) - Hong Kong-listed Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, one of the six licensed casino operators in Macau, is looking to raise up to US$2bn in debt to fund a new project in the former Portuguese colony, according to sources.

Proceeds will finance Melco's plans to build Macau Studio City, a US$2.5bn-plus gaming and entertainment resort on the developing Cotai strip, said one source.

The debt funding will feature a loan-cum-bond combo with the loan expected to be for around US$1.25bn and the US dollar bond for the remainder, according to another source. The borrower is in discussions with banks for the loan financing and is seeking underwritten commitments.

Melco's last visit to the loan markets was in May 2011 when it raised US$1.2bn through a dual-tranche financing comprising an US$800m term loan and a US$400m revolver. The term loan amortises to 50% and has a two-year grace period. The blended average life is 4.1 years.

ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China Macau, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were coordinating lead arrangers and bookrunners on the fully underwritten facility. The deal paid top-level blended all-ins of 208-308bp over Libor.

In May 2010, Melco raised US$600m through an eight-year non-call four Global bond paying a coupon of 10.5%.