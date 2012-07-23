Macau murder spate adds to casino industry worries

| HONG KONG, July 23
HONG KONG, July 23 In Macau, three murders in
the past two weeks have raised fears that violent crime, for
years a rarity in the world's gambling capital, is growing more
common at the same time as the island's casino operators are
struggling with slower growth.
Police in the gaming and entertainment hotspot, a one hour
ferry ride from Hong Kong, said a Chinese woman who also held a
Japanese passport was found murdered last Thursday in a
residential area minutes away from the cavernous gambling halls
of Sheldon Adelson's Venetian casino.
That came just days after two Chinese nationals were
murdered at the five-star Grand Lapa hotel, and at the end of
June a senior figure in Macau's junket industry was severely
beaten.
By contrast, only five homicide cases were recorded between
June 2011 and May 2012, according to Macau police statistics.
There does not appear to be an obvious link between the June
and July incidents, but security experts and Macau residents say
the recent outbreak of extreme violence has its roots among
Macau's junket operators - the shadowy companies that help bring
China's wealthiest to the gambling tables.
"Macau is going through a period of instability," said Steve
Vickers, chief executive officer of Hong Kong-based Steve
Vickers & Associates, a corporate intelligence and security
consultancy, referring to the recent attacks. "There seems to be
a disturbance ... amongst the lower end of the junket
community," he said.
Incidents involving Chinese criminal gangs, also known as
triads, have been infrequent in Macau since the late 1990s when
Portugal ceded control of what was then a seedy port on the heel
of China's southern coast.
Triads are typically branches of Chinese criminal
organisations based in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and on the
mainland. They are involved in crimes including extortion, money
laundering, murder and prostitution.
Macau, which like Hong Kong is a special administrative
region of China, has boomed s ince the 1999 handover, with Las
Vegas moguls including Adelson and Steve Wynn setting up glitzy
casino hotels complete with fine dining restaurants, bars filled
with glamorous girls, and luxury shopping outlets.
That growth, however, has slowed significantly in the past
three months, forcing junket operators into more aggressive
debt-collecting tactics. M a ny of the smaller junket firms are
struggling to stay in business.
Though Macau's gambling revenues reached $33.5 billion last
year and investment has continued to pour into the economy, Wynn
reported worse than expected half year results last week as a
result of declining revenue at its Macau and Las Vegas
operations.
Las Vegas Sands is due to post results on Thursday, while
other casino operators Melco Crown and MGM Resorts
are due to report earnings in August.