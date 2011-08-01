版本:
Macau says gambling revenue up 48 pct in July

HONG KONG Aug 1 Macau, the world's largest gambling market, posted a 48.4 percent rise in July gambling revenue to 24.2 billion patacas ($3.01 billion) on Monday, underscoring unflagging demand from China's newly minted millionaires and burgeoning middle class.

Cash-rich mainland gamblers, who contribute the bulk of earnings in the glitzy enclave an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, have helped the former Portuguese colony maintain stellar gaming revenue since the start of the year.

Macau, a major market for U.S. casino operators including MGM China Holdings Ltd , Sands China Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd , is likely to post full-year revenue more than five times higher than that of rival Las Vegas. ($1 = 8.028 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)

