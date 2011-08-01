Macau says gambling revenue up 48 pct in July

HONG KONG Aug 1 Macau, the world's largest
gambling market, posted a 48.4 percent rise in July gambling
revenue to 24.2 billion patacas ($3.01 billion) on Monday,
underscoring unflagging demand from China's newly minted
millionaires and burgeoning middle class.
Cash-rich mainland gamblers, who contribute the bulk of
earnings in the glitzy enclave an hour from Hong Kong by ferry,
have helped the former Portuguese colony maintain stellar gaming
revenue since the start of the year.
Macau, a major market for U.S. casino operators including MGM
China Holdings Ltd , Sands China Ltd and Wynn
Macau Ltd , is likely to post full-year revenue more
than five times higher than that of rival Las Vegas.
($1 = 8.028 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)