Macau gambling revenue surges 57 pct in August

HONG KONG, Sept 1 Macau, the world's largest
gambling destination, posted a 57 percent year-on-year rise in
gaming revenue for August to $24.77 billion patacas ($3.08
billion) on Thursday, the latest indication that the enclave is
powering ahead despite deep-seated concerns about the global
economy.
The former Portuguese colony has reported booming revenue
growth since the start of the year, boosted by an increasing
number of cash-rich gamblers from mainland China eager to visit
in the country's only legal casino market.
Home to multi-billion dollar casinos including U.S. gaming
stalwarts Sands China Ltd , Wynn Macau Ltd ,
and MGM China Holdings Ltd , Macau is on track to post
full-year revenue five times higher than rival Las Vegas.
($1 = 8.031 patacas)
(Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu, Writing by Farah
Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)