Macau says December gambling revenue rises 25 pct

HONG KONG Jan 3 Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, posted a 25 percent rise in December gaming revenue to 23.61 billion patacas ($2.95 billion), government figures showed on Tuesday.

Gaming revenue for the full year surged 42.2 percent to 267.87 billion patacas, it said.

The former Portuguese colony, an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, is the only place in China in which casino gambling is allowed, helping it rake in revenue five times larger than U.S. rival Las Vegas.

