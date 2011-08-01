UPDATE 1-Macau July gambling revenue up 48 pct; outpaces expectations

* July figure just shy of May's record month
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Aug 1 Macau, the world's largest
gambling market, blew past expectations to post a 48.4 percent
rise in July gambling revenue, underscoring unflagging demand
from China's newly minted millionaires and burgeoning middle
class.
Cash-rich mainland gamblers, who contribute the bulk of
earnings in the enclave an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, have
helped the former Portuguese colony maintain stellar gaming
revenue since the start of the year.
July revenue was 24.2 billion patacas ($3.01 billion), the
second highest gain this year and just shy of May's record 24.3
billion patacas that was attributed to a week-long public
holiday and the opening of a new casino resort.
Macau, a major market for U.S. casino operators including
MGM China Holdings Ltd , Sands China Ltd and
Wynn Macau Ltd , is likely to post full-year revenue
more than five times higher than that of rival Las Vegas.
Analysts were surprised by the strength of July's gaming
numbers, with most predicting 22 billion to 23 billion patacas.
"The Chinese are just too in love with gaming," said Victor
Yip, analyst at brokerage UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
"I think in the last week there was some very strong luck in
one or two particular casinos that drove the whole gross gaming
revenues up."
A maze of glitzy facades and kitsch interiors, Macau is the
only place Chinese people are allowed to legally casino gamble.
Since the arrival of U.S. casino giants in 2004, Macau has
evolved from a seedy hub rife with piracy and smuggling into a
more upscale destination brimming with luxury shops and
expensive restaurants.
SHARES SKYROCKET
Casino shares skyrocketed on Monday with Galaxy
Entertainment up 8.7 percent, Sands China up 7.7
percent, Wynn Macau up 6 percent, MGM China up 4.4
percent, SJM up 6.8 percent and Melco International
Development up 7 percent by 0700 GMT.
Shares of Macau casino operators have surged over the past
year. Galaxy, owned by Hong Kong property construction tycoon
Lui Che Woo, has more than tripled in value and SJM, controlled
by the family of Macau kingpin Stanley Ho, has more than
doubled.
Billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands and
casino mogul Steve Wynn's Wynn Resorts posted strong
second quarter profits, bolstered by stellar growth in their
Macau casinos.
Macau operators are not without their risks. Heavily
dependent on China's high rolling VIP sector, which contributes
80 percent of gaming revenue, the segment is vulnerable to a
tightening of credit impacting the amount of liquidity available
to China's super rich.
The VIP sector relies on junkets, middle men who act as loan
sharks to Chinese gamblers, helping them bypass currency
restrictions and taking responsibility for debt collection.
The system helps operators, who pay junkets a chunky
commission fee for their services, gain access to China's elite
as direct marketing of gambling is prohibited in the mainland.
Uncertainty over the renewal of licenses for the six casino
operators when they start to expire in 2020, is starting to
impact the ability of firms to secure funding from foreign
lenders.
MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM and Melco Crown
International are due to post second quarter earnings
later this month.
($1 = 8.028 patacas)
